Onion producers disgruntled over surge in export duty

The Centre recently imposed a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports with effect from October 29, 2023 till December 31, 2023. This decision has been taken to increase the availability of onions in the local market while keeping prices stable. The MEP of $800 translates into about Rs 67 per kg. However, onion producers are dissatisfied with the Centre’s decision.

Due to the shortage of onions, the price has increased by 60 percent in the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee in the last twelve days. The market price of Rs 2,870 on October 14 surged to Rs 5,860. Earlier the MEP was $400 which has now been raised to $800. Farmers have expressed anger against the union government’s decision.

----------------

The Centre’s decision is not in favour of farmers. Onion was not being exported now as there is not enough produce available. The government should not test the patience of farmers.

- Dilip Bankar, Chairman, Pimpalgaon Market Committee

--------------

The government’s decision to increase the MEP to $800 dollars will affect the farmers along with the traders. We would be able to see its repercussions in the coming two days.

- Khandukaka Deore, President, Nashik District Onion Association

--------------

This is an officially undeclared export ban by the Centre. It looted the farmers by buying onions at a low price through NAFED. The farmers stored the onion produce expecting the prices to surge. However, the farmers are disappointed due to the government's intransigent policy.

- Nivrutti Nyaharkar, President, Baliraja Farmers’ Group