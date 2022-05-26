10 arrested in J-K for 'anti-national sloganeering', stone-pelting outside Yasin Malik's home

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested ten persons for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside Yasin Malik's residence, informed police on Thursday.

"10 accused have been arrested so far for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful," siad Srinagar Police.

The police officials also stated that the others accused in the matter were being identified and will be arrested soon.

"A case has been registered under UAPA and IPC. The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under the Public Safety Act," added police.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case.

The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice (one for waging war against the nation and one in UAPA sec 17 raising fund for terror act).

( With inputs from ANI )

