10 injured in road accident J&K

Jammu, May 21 Ten people were injured on Saturday when a passenger bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

The police said, "A passenger vehicle met with an accident near Parnote in which 10 persons were injured. They have been shifted to the district hospital in Ramban. The vehicle was on its way from Ramban to Sangaldan."

