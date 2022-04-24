102 kg drugs concealed in Mulethi consignment seized at Attari border

A total of 102 kg of heroin was confiscated by the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari, under Amritsar Customs (P) Commissionerate, said Customs on Sunday.

"A consignment from Afghanistan had come to ICP Attari. We noticed something unusual, during the investigation, it was found to be heroin. A total of 102 kg of heroin was found. We are taking action under NDPS Act," said Customs Commissioner of Amritsar Rahul Nangre.

The drugs were concealed in a liquorice roots (Mulethi) consignment imported from Afghanistan by a Delhi-based importer.

Regular imports of Afghanistan origin items such as dry fruits, fresh fruits and herbs take place via Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari, under Amritsar Customs (P) Commissionerate. In view of the changed political situation in Afghanistan since August 2021 and the sensitive nature of trade, a strict examination is being carried out of all import cargo.

Amritsar Customs has booked many cases of concealment of gold and drugs at Airports as well as at Land Customs Station, ICP Attari.

In this process, in one of the biggest cases in India, approximately 532.630 kgs of drugs were seized at ICP, Attari from imports of Afghanistan in June 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

