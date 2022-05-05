11 tunnels found by BSF at International Border in Jammu since 2012

Jammu, May 5 The BSF will lodge a strong protest with its Pakistani counterpart after a tunnel was detected at the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu, the 11th since 2012.

The tunnel was detected on Wednesday. Inspector General Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu D.K Boora said in a press conference here on Thursday that the detection of the tunnel was a big success and goes on to prove the alertness of the troops.

"We will lodge a strong protest with Pakistan on the issue," he said.

He said 11 tunnels have been detected by the BSF at the International border in Jammu since 2012.

He said it was a speculation that this tunnel was used by the terrorists to infiltrate into India for carrying out the attack in Sunjwan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu in April.

"An attempt is being made to link this tunnel to the Sunjwan attack, but that is just a speculation, and there is no evidence yet," he said.

He said there were no markings on the sand banks found on the tunnel in Samba.

Earlier in the day, the BSF said its troops had foiled designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra after finding the tunnel.

BSF spokesman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S.P.S. Sandhu said in a statement, "Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF Jammu detected a cross border tunnel on May 4, 2022 in the area of BOP Chak Faquira opposite samba area."

This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than one and half year, said the BSF. Sandhu said, "This tunnel detection was the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF troops during a fortnight long anti-tunnelling exercise carried out in this area. This tunnel is freshly dug out and is suspected to be about 150 metres long originating from the Pakistan side.

"With the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra."

While giving details about the tunnel size, the DIG said, "The tunnel opening is about 2 feet and so far 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen the exit of tunnel. Detailed search of the tunnel will be carried out during the day.

He added that the efforts of the BSF will continue further to detect any further possible tunnels".

