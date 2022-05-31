12 Bihar candidates qualifies for UPSC 2021 exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the results of the civil services examination 2021. Which Shruti Sharma has topped the exams. Around 685 candidates have qualified for the test the further details are still yet to be shared.

Although several students from Bihar have also appeared for the exam. According to the reports around 11 students from Bihar have qualified for the exams. Ankita Agrawal, who secured second rank in the UPSC (Mains) examination 2021, is from Bihar. Following her Shubhankar Pratyush of Katihar achieved the 11th rank, Anshu Priya of Munger secured 16th rank, Ashish Kumar of Patna secured 23th rank, Sailja of Saharsa achieved the 83th rank, Aman Kumar of Katihar secured 88th rank, Abhinav Kumar achieved 146th rank, Subhra of Aurangabad achieved 197th rank, Vidya Sagar of Supaul secured 272th rank, Aman Prakash of Rohtas achieved 360th rank, Vishal Kumar of Muzaffarpur achieved 484th rank and Paurush Kheria of Khagaria achieved the 542th rank.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).