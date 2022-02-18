12 prisoners including 6 fishermen repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border
Published: February 18, 2022
As many as 12 Pakistani prisoners including six fishermen were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.
As per the information shared by protocol officer Arunpal Singh, he said, "These fishermen had entered India mistakenly and have completed their imprisonment."
Last month, Pakistan had released 20 Indian fishermen and repatriated them via Wagah Border to India. Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at the Attari-Wagah border said that the fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years.
