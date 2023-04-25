1.5 lakh crore rupees have been looted from the innocent people of the Karnataka state: Priyanka Gandhi

“People from Karnataka chose the government of Congress and JDU earlier but BJP by misleading people through bribery has formed their government. Since its inception, the BJP government has been formed by bluffing, dishonesty, and greediness. Because of this many significant works have not been done by the ruling government.” This was stated by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a public rally in Mysore ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka. Priyanka surprisingly said that the Prime Minister and the ruling government in the election campaigns raise weird strange issues like the leaders of the opposition wanting to dig the graveyard of the PM. Why doesn't the PM talk about significant issues like unemployment, inflation, and reservation? She said the election is not about Prime Minister Modi or any political leader. But the election is for the people of Karnataka state.

Priyanka said that a close friend of Prime Minister, industrialist Adani is earning 1600 crore and the farmer of this state is not getting his share of the money. People have to pay GST for every purchase. The sugarcane farmers are getting the lowest amount in Karnataka as compared to other congress-ruled states where the farmers are getting a suitable amount for the sugarcane crop. Inflation is on the rise, she added. Blaming the BJP government, Priyanka said that the allotted money for Karnataka by the Centre has gradually reduced. Weak leaders were appointed by the ruling party and hence, the chief ministers constantly were getting changed. The cabinet was not expanded. For the betterment of the state, the talks about governance did not remain significant. The 40% government of BJP, with shamelessness and immodesty, took money from innocent people. Many scams were held; School management associations and contractors wrote letters about their misery to the Prime Minister but nothing has been done so far.

She said, "1.5 lakh crore rupees have been looted from the Karnataka state. This money could be utilized by the people of Karnataka State, viz.,100 AIMS Hospitals could be built; 30k smart classrooms could be constructed; 750 km long metro could be made; 30 lakh affordable houses could get ready. When the government is corrupt then it would impact the people of that state or country." She said that there are job vacancies but the youth of our country is unemployed. All the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled. Congress is asking questions but the ruling government has failed to answer. Talking about reservation, Priyanka blamed the BJP’s double-engine government that the government in Karnataka promised to increase the reservation but in the centre, the government has done nothing in this regard. She said that with conspiracy, the government tried to break the cooperative Nandini brand of Karnataka through the entrance of its competitor Amul in the state. Earlier, 99 lakh milk was collected, today its 70 lakhs. The shortage of milk is deliberately being done. She said that the ruling government doesn’t want to take people out of poverty; otherwise, once the people become independent, they will raise questions against the government. In Karnataka, many progressive schemes have been initiated by the Congress party. When Congress was in power, the party in Rajasthan, MP, and Chattisgarh waived off farmers’ loans. In Chattisgarh minimum support price is the highest, in Himachal congress has brought an old pension scheme. Hence, Congress is giving a guarantee for 100% growth and development of Karnataka if Congress comes into power, she added.-