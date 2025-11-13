1,631 criminals held in Haryana in 'Operation Track Down'

Chandigarh, Nov 13 The statewide campaign named 'Operation Track Down', launched by Haryana Police, achieved success with the arrest of 1,631 criminals, including 319 notorious and interstate offenders, the police said on Thursday.

The mission, led by Director General of Police (DGP) O. P. Singh, is not only dismantling criminal networks but also showcasing the police's precise intelligence operations, swift coordination, and technological efficiency.

The recent actions carried out in Ambala, Palwal, Sirsa (Dabwali), and Yamunanagar reflected the wide-ranging success of this ongoing campaign.

Ambala Police achieved a breakthrough by arresting four active members of an interstate Iranian gang -- kingpin Ghulam Abbas, alias Rihana Razvi, Mohammad Khan, Akbar Miyan Sheikh, and Asadullah Khan, alias Kaliya.

The gang has been involved in over 105 incidents of gold and diamond thefts and frauds across India.

The police recovered four mobile phones, four SIM cards, and two scooters used in these crimes.

Under 'Operation Track Down', Dabwali Police launched a swift and decisive strike against drug traffickers, arresting three interstate peddlers with 256.13 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 1.25 crore.

Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals were already facing multiple cases of murder, arms violations, and NDPS Act offences in both Punjab and Haryana.

The District Crime Branch-II in Yamunanagar achieved a major success by arresting two members of the notorious Kala Rana gang -- Manish Singari, alias Mannu, and Tarun Singari, alias Tannu.

Both were wanted in several serious cases, including attempt to murder, extortion, fraud, and Arms Act violations. Their arrest not only disrupted the gang's operations but also highlighted the district police's effectiveness in maintaining law and order.

The Palwal Police, in a joint operation with the STF unit, arrested a wanted criminal, Chandrabhan, from Narwana in Jind district. He was absconding in a murder case with a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head.

The case dates back to February 2024, when a man named Dharambir was killed, and the main accused, Ravindra and his wife Kanti, had already been arrested and sent to jail.

Describing the success of the 'Operation Track Down' as a powerful example of the state police's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, DGP Singh emphasised that whether it is drug trafficking, murder, fraud, extortion, or cybercrime, every offender will be brought to justice.

He reaffirmed that the campaign would continue relentlessly until a crime-free environment is established across the state.

