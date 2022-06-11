2 arrested with arms and ammunition in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 11 Two persons have been arrested with arms and ammunition by Jammu and Kashmir police from South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

"Police in Anantnag have arrested two persons identified as Rahil Ahmed Malik, son of Gulzar Ahmed Malik and Shabir Ahmed Rather, son of Ghulam Hassan Rather both residents of Mehmodabad at a checkpoint established at Khudahmam Dooru," police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Pistol, one Magazine and 11 Pistol rounds have been recovered from their possession.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.

