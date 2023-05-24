2 Cameroon nationals held at IGI airport with heroin worth Rs 47.75 cr

New Delhi, May 24 Two Cameroon nationals were apprehended from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly smuggling in 6.822 kg heroin valued at Rs 47.75 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Customs official said the accused arrived at the IGI Airport from Malawi via Addis Ababa.

"The heroin was recovered from the false bottom of their bags. The seizure of this significant quantity of heroin is a major blow to drugs trafficking operations," said the official.

