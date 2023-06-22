2 terror group associates arrested in J&K

By IANS | Published: June 22, 2023 08:36 AM2023-06-22T08:36:04+5:302023-06-22T08:50:18+5:30

Srinagar, June 22 Two associates of a terror group were arrested by the security forces on Thursday in ...

2 terror group associates arrested in J&K | 2 terror group associates arrested in J&K

2 terror group associates arrested in J&K

Srinagar, June 22 Two associates of a terror group were arrested by the security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources said that a joint team of the army, CRPF and local police made the arrest and recovered ammunition and cash from their possession.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :crpfCrpf & district reserve guardCrpf dg a.p. maheshwariCrpf additional director general of policeCrpf group centreCRPF rescues 3-year-old boy from terrorist attackCrpf academy gurugramDc crpf137th battalion of crpfCrpf madadgaar helpline