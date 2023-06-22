2 terror group associates arrested in J&K
June 22, 2023
Srinagar, June 22 Two associates of a terror group were arrested by the security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Official sources said that a joint team of the army, CRPF and local police made the arrest and recovered ammunition and cash from their possession.
