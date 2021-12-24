2021 set the stage for revolutionary 2022 for space players

By IANS | Published: December 24, 2021 07:09 PM2021-12-24T19:09:07+5:302021-12-24T19:20:07+5:30

Chennai, Dec 24 The year 2021 will go down as a landmark year for the space industry players ...

2021 set the stage for revolutionary 2022 for space players | 2021 set the stage for revolutionary 2022 for space players

2021 set the stage for revolutionary 2022 for space players

Next

Chennai, Dec 24 The year 2021 will go down as a landmark year for the space industry players in the private sector and a forgettable one for the government owned Indian Space Research Organisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian Space Research Organisation