2025 Bihar polls were won through misuse of state machinery, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Jan 11 RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday returned to Patna after nearly 40 days and launched a sharp attack on the NDA government and the Election Commission, alleging that the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were won through misuse of state machinery.

Speaking to media persons at Patna airport, Tejashwi Yadav said, “In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the people lost, and the machinery won. The NDA and the Election Commission turned Loktantra into Dhantantra and Machinetantra. We know what kind of conspiracy was hatched. This election was won through deception and manipulation.”

He claimed that the formation of the new government was widely questioned by the people of Bihar and the country. However, he said that the RJD would follow constructive politics.

“Despite everything, we will do positive politics. I will not comment on the policies or decisions of this government for the first 100 days. Let us see when our mothers and sisters receive Rs 2 lakh in their bank accounts, when one crore jobs are provided to the youth, and when 4–5 industries are established in every district, as promised in the joint manifesto. It is the government’s responsibility to fulfil these commitments,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav had left Bihar during the first Assembly session of the newly formed government and reportedly visited Europe before returning to New Delhi.

During this period, he also appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the land-for-jobs case.

His prolonged absence had drawn criticism from NDA leaders. However, after his return, Tejashwi openly challenged the Nitish Kumar-led government to deliver on its electoral promises, setting the stage for a politically challenging period ahead for the ruling alliance.

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD suffered a major setback, winning only 25 seats.

Other opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, and IIP, also performed miserably. The total strength of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly currently stands at 35 MLAs.

On the other side, NDA won 202 seats, including BJP 89, JDU 85, LJPRV 19, HAM five and RLM four seats.

