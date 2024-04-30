24 candidates in fray in Srinagar LS seat as 5 withdraw on last day

Srinagar, April 30 A total of 24 candidates are in the fray for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat as five persons withdrew their candidatures on the last day of the withdrawal of nominations on Monday.

Srinagar District Magistrate Dr Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, who is the Returning Officer for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, said with five withdrawals on the last day, 24 validly nominated candidates now remain in the fray.

Those who remain in the fray include Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Waheed ur Rehman Para from the People’s Democratic Party, Mohammad Ashraf Mir from J&K Apni Party, Amir Ahmad Bhat from Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Younis Ahmad Mir from Bharat Jodo Party, Rubina Akhtar from National LokTantrik Party, Hakikat Singh from National Panthers Party (Bhim) and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Gana Suraksha Party.

The independent candidates in the contest are Sheeban Ashahi, Nissar Ahmad Ahangar, Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, Jibran Dar, Shahnaz Hussain Shah, Amin Dar, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Sayim Mustafa, Waseem Hassan Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Wahida Tabasum, Dr Qazi Ashraf, Javaid Ahmad Wani, Jehangir Ahmad Sheikh, and Sajad Ahmad Dar.

A total of 39 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the Srinagar seat till the last date of nominations on April 25, but the candidatures of 10 were rejected during the scrutiny held on the next day, leaving 29, out of which five withdrew on the last date, an official statement said.

