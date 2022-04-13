24 injured in Bihar road accident

Patna, April 13 At least 24 persons were injured after a speeding bus rammed a stationary truck in Bihar's Samastipur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on NH 28 near Dhepura village under Dalsinghsarai police station at around 1 a.m. The truck was standing on the road side but the bus driver failed to spot it.

Dalsinghsarai SHO Kumar Brajesh said: "The injured persons were rescued from the bus and taken to the Dalsinghsarai sub-divisional hospital. 10 of the injured persons who sat in the front portion of the bus sustained critical injuries and were referred to Sadar hospital Samastipur."

All injured persons are native of Deria Belari village. They went to Ayodhya Ghat located at Tegra village in Begusarai district to cremate a dead body. They met with an accident as they were retjurning home.

