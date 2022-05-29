26 Rohingyas detained in Assam's Silchar

A total of 26 Rohingyas were detained by Assam's Cachar district police on Sunday morning from Silchar, said police.

According to Cachar district police, the detained Rohingyas were coming from Jammu.

Ramandeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar district told ANI, "The Rohingyas reached at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati on Saturday night and travelled to Silchar by road. They were coming from Jammu. Of the total, 12 are children. They are currently under interrogation and we are investigating the matter."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

