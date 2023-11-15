33 killed, 22 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

By IANS | Published: November 15, 2023 01:46 PM 2023-11-15T13:46:13+5:30 2023-11-15T13:50:02+5:30

Jammu, Nov 15 At least 33 people were killed and 22 injured on Wednesday when a bus fell ...

33 killed, 22 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda | 33 killed, 22 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

33 killed, 22 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

Next

Jammu, Nov 15 At least 33 people were killed and 22 injured on Wednesday when a bus fell into a gorge in J&K’s Doda district.

Official sources said the passenger bus went out of the driver’s control at Asser in Doda district and dropped into a deep gorge.

“So far, 33 people have died in this accident and 22 are injured.

"Security forces and civilians are carrying out a relief and rescue operation.

Further details are awaited,” sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app