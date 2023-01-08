335 trains lost punctuality, 88 cancelled as dense fog engulfs Northern India: Railway Ministry

Hundreds of trains on Sunday have either been cancelled or running late as severe fog engulfed many states of Northern India and reduced visibility, said the Ministry of Railways.

According to the Ministry of Railways, 335 trains lost punctuality to weather accounts, added the statement.

Also, 152 trains have been affected due to dense fog, including 88 trains that have been cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 trains that have been short-terminated/originated leaving passengers upset.

As per the India Meteorological Department, very dense fog was observed in most parts of Northern India, in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu Division and northwest Rajasthan. Also, Dense fog in isolated pockets over Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Moderate fog in isolated pockets over northwest Madhya Pradesh and Tripura.

It has also been said that due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in many parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets after that for subsequent 4 days over the region.

Dense fog in isolated pockets is likely over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Tripura during the next two days.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor