4 Amrit Bharat trains flagged off in Bihar: DRM explains how it will improve connectivity 

Patna, July 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains in Motihari district of Bihar on Friday and also launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore.

The Amrit Bharat trains that will ramp up rail connectivity and provide commuters with comfortable experience will run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

Danapur Divisional Railway Officer Jayant Kumar Chaudhary spoke to IANS about the inauguration of these trains, explaining how it will benefit thousands of commuters on daily basis.

He said that the first Amrit Bharat Express (number 22361), which will run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi will leave Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 7:45 p.m. and reach New Delhi the next day at 1:10 p.m.

In the return journey, the train (number 22362) will depart from New Delhi at 7:10 p.m. on August 1 and reach Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 11:45 a.m. the next day. The train will cover a distance of 1,005 km in 16 hours and 25 minutes.

He also gave information about the train schedule. This train will stop at Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction (DDU), Subedarganj (near Prayagraj), Govindpuri (near Kanpur) and Ghaziabad stations.

He further said the non-AC Amrit Bharat trains, built on lines of Vande Bharat, will provide comfortable travel for the common people.

Its maximum speed is 130 km per hour and it will run at full speed on the rail sections that are suitable for it. The sleeper class fare is Rs 700, which makes it economical.

The train has 22 coaches, including 12 sleeper, eight general and two luggage coaches. It has modern facilities like mobile charging points, bio-toilets and comfortable seats.

