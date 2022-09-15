4 assailants attack, rob Delhi bizman

New Delhi, Sep 15 Four assailants attacked a businessman and robbed him of his valuables in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

A CCTV footage of the incident on Wednesday accessed by shows the assailants attacking the victim and fleeing with his money and belonging by leaving him in an unconscious state.

"I have an office at C-15, Azadpur Mandi. I used to park my car at parking lot here daily. There is a passage near a mosque which I use. Today a boy was standing there. When I was on way, one came from behind and hit me. Two more came to attack me, I tried to hit them, but the one of them had pressed my throat with using elbow and I became senseless. After two or three minutes I regained consciousness, my turban was not on my head, and cash was missing, people had gathered around me," said the victim.

The police said that they got a call of the incident and a team was sent to look into the matter.

A case was being filed in this connection.

The police are now trying to identify the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor