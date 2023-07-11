4 brutal murders, 13 farmers ended life after Cong formed govt in K'taka: BJP charge sheet

Bengaluru, July 11 The Karnataka BJP has released a charge sheet against the Congress government in the state alleging that after it came to power, four brutal murders have been committed and 13 farmers have ended their lives.

Taking to social media, the BJP stated on Tuesday that it is just 50 days since the Congress formed the government and the phase has indicated the violent path the ruling party intends to tread in the coming days. Including the Jain pontiff and a Yuva Brigade activist, four brutal murders have taken place in the state, 13 farmers have ended their lives and a police constable and a bus driver have attempted to commit suicide. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Tughalak administration has continued in his second term. Murders, extortion, farmers suicides, the Congress guarantees to make Karnataka a violent state, the BJP charged. The post is titled the Congress has come to power and unleashed horror.

The BJP has stated that a Jain pontiff, a Hindu youth in T. Narasipura, a labourer in Mangaluru and a police constable in Kalaburgi have been hacked to death. The saffron party has also put up details of two suicide attempts and the names of farmers who committed suicide. The BJP has stated that it would start an agitation against the Congress government. The party has formed two fact finding committees to look into the killing of the Jain pontiff and the murder of the Yuva Brigade youth.

