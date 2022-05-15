4 UP youths feared drowned in Ganga river

Bhadohi, May 15 In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, four youths were feared dead in the Ganga river on Sunday .

Five youths had gone for a bath in the river and waded into the deeper end of the river.

The incident took place at Bihrozpur Ganga Ghat in Gopiganj police circle.

One of the youths was rescued in time but the four remain missing.

Divers have been pressed into service but they have failed to locate them.

Senior district and police officials have reached the site of the incident to supervise rescue operations.

Three of the four missing youths belong to one family. They have been identified as Prabhat Mishra, Vicky Mishra and Lucky Mishra.

The fourth missing youth is their neighbour Ankit Choubey.

