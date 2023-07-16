40 UP kids fall ill after eating worm-infested midday meal

Gorakhpur (UP), July 16 About 40 students of two government junior high schools in Sarai Gulharia village and Balapar village fell sick after consuming a midday meal containing insects and worms.All the sick students were admitted to the Community Health Centre at Chargawan on Saturday and are said to be out of danger.

Learning about the incident, villagers rushed to the schools and staged protests demanding the arrest of the people responsible.

Basic education officer Ramendra Kumar Singh said that outsourcing company Akshay Patra was the supplier of the midday meal in 70 primary and junior high schools of Chargawan Block.

He said that 40 students of both schools were reported to have fallen sick. Singh said that the coordinator of district midday meals was on the spot and an inquiry had been initiated. Once the probe report comes in, stringent action will be taken against the people responsible.

The assistant teacher of the school at Sarai Gulharia, Santosh Mishra, confirmed that the midday meal in school was supplied by Akshay Patra.

On Saturday, Rajma-potato vegetable, curd and rice was served to students but soon after consuming the meal, the students began complaining of vomiting and dizziness. Later, he informed the village head and basic education department officers.

Village head of Gulharia, Sumit Sahni, asked the health department officials for an ambulance to carry the sick to CHC Chargawan.

In Balapar village, teacher Sunita Agarhari confirmed that due to complaints of nausea and vomiting by half a dozen students, she informed the block education officer and village head. The staff of Akshay Patra rushed to the spot and quickly tried to wash the utensils.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor