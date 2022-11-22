6 killed in Assam-Meghalaya border; Internet services suspended in 7 Meghalaya districts

Meghalaya has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts of the state for 48 hours after six persons including one Assam forest official were killed in firing in Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills on the border between the two states.

Mobile internet/data services have been suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya beginning from 10:30 am today, a notification issued by the Home (Police) Department of Meghalaya government said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma today confirmed that a total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed in the incident.

"The injured have been rushed to hospital and an inquest is being conducted. An FIR has been registered by Meghalaya police," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the notification issued by the Meghalaya government today read: "Reports have been received from police headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong that an untoward incident has occurred in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, having a potential to disturb public peace and tranquility, and cause a threat to public safety in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, which may likely breakdown law and order,"

In order to prevent the misuse of media (WhatsApp and social media like Facebook Twitter, YouTube etc ) to disturb peace and tranquility in the state of Meghalaya and for maintaining law and order, CVD Diengdoh, Secretary to the Home (Police) Department, Meghalaya, has promulgated this notification.

The telecom and social media services will be shut across districts of Meghalaya namely West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts.

The notification rread that violaters of the promulgation will be penalised under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the related provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

