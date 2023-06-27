7 labourers rescued from flooded Ujh river in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 : Seven labourers trapped in the flooded Ujh river here were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday, an official said.

According to an SDRF official, the labourers were stranded in the Ujh river, flooded after heavy rainfall lashed hilly areas.

The labourers, who went for fishing in the river, were stranded before being rescued with the assistance of locals, they said.

Further information is awaited.

