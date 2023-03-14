7-yr-old boy falls into borewell in MP, rescue operation on

Bhopal, March 14 In yet another incident of negligence in Madhya Pradesh, a 7-year-old boy fell into a borwell on Tuesday. The efforts are being made to rescue the child safely.

The incident occurred in Vidisha district, around 60 km from state capital Bhopal. The boy, who fell into the borewell, has been identified as Lokesh Ahriwar. As per the reports, the incident occurred when the boy was playing at Kherkhedi Pathar village and all of a sudden he fell into the borewell, which was uncovered.

After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary.

Efforts are on to rescue the child safely by deploying a JCB machine (an earthmover) and a camera was also lowered into the borewell to track the boy's condition better, he added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has directed Vidisha district administration to rescue the child safely. A rescue team was also sent from Bhopal to Vidisha.

Till the story was filed, the rescue operation was underway.

Notably, in the last few months, several such incidents were reported in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. In some incidents, child was rescued safely, but not in all cases. Surprisingly, this fresh incident occurred after the Madhya Pradesh government instructed all district administrations to ensure that not a single borewell remain uncovered.



