A lifetime opportunity: Devotees reflect on BAPS’ Golden Jubilee celebration

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), one of the largest organisations of the Swaminarayan sect, is celebrating the International Golden Jubilee of its activities at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The grand event features Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guests, with over one lakh devotees in attendance.

Prominent saints from the sect, which boasts a network of 1,300 saints and temples in 56 countries, are also part of the celebrations. BAPS recently gained international attention for constructing a magnificent temple in the UAE.

Packed to capacity, devotees from across the globe chanted "Jai Swaminarayan".

Meena, a devotee from New York, expressed her amazement: "I had not imagined such a massive gathering. Today, I realised the scale of BAPS and its global network. I’ve been associated with this organisation for a long time, and this event is truly inspiring."

Roshni from California shared her gratitude: "I feel incredibly fortunate to witness the 50th-anniversary celebrations of BAPS. My husband and child have also come here because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Shashi, also from California, said: "Being here at Narendra Modi Stadium feels surreal. I am immensely grateful to be part of this historic moment."

The event began with a heartfelt tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, honouring his pioneering efforts in fostering a global community of selfless volunteers.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrations commenced on January 28 this year and concluded on Saturday with this grand finale. Volunteers from India and around the world, including the UK, Europe, the USA, Australia, and the Middle East, participated in the event.

The Suvarna Mahotsav symbolises the enduring legacy of service inspired by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and nurtured by the guidance of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav (1972–2022) celebrates 50 years of selfless service by thousands of BAPS volunteers. While satsang activities for children, teenagers, and adults were initiated by Yogiji Maharaj in the 1950s, a formal organisational structure was established in 1972 under Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s guidance.

Over decades, the Satsang Pravrutti Central Office (SPCO) for teenagers, youths, and adults, and the Bal Pravrutti Central Office (BPCO) for children have empowered karyakars to promote values of selfless service and devotion as taught by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit Gurus.

Yogiji Maharaj, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and Mahant Swami Maharaj have personally inspired karyakars to grow in spirituality and serve communities, leaving behind an indelible legacy of compassion and dedication.

