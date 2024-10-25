AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal Attacked by BJP 'Goons' During Delhi Padayatra (Watch Video)

October 25, 2024

AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal Attacked by BJP 'Goons' During Delhi Padayatra (Watch Video)

Arvind Kejriwal former Delhi Chief Minister was attacked during a rally in the national capital on Friday, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleged that the attack was carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through its supporters. The party criticized the Delhi Police, claiming they failed to intervene during the incident.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia condemned the attack, calling it "extremely concerning." He asserted that the BJP is responsible for the assault and emphasized that the AAP would not be intimidated. "If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility will fall on the BJP," he stated.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, another AAP leader, echoed these sentiments on X, warning that if Kejriwal were harmed, the BJP would be directly accountable. "When the ED, CBI, and imprisonment did not work, now BJP supporters are resorting to attacking Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

