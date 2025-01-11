AAP Punjab MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi Found Dead with Gunshot Wound: Investigation Underway

Gurpreet Gogi, AAP MLA from Punjab's Ludhiana west Constituency was found dead with bullet gunshot wound under unclear circumstances. The exact cause of death is not clear yet. The 58-year-old leader was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital by his family around midnight, where he was declared dead on arrival.

DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja said, "Gurpreet Gogi was declared brought dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in DMC hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted. As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally, he sustained bullet injuries to his head. Cause of death will be clear once post-mortem report comes".

Gogi, who joined the AAP in 2022, had secured a significant win in the Ludhiana West assembly seat by defeating two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu.