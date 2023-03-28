AAP releases 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters in 11 languages

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters in 11 languages in the national capital.

AAP on March 23 held a big public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao', which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

In the meeting, the party's Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai had announced that on March 30, the Aam Aadmi Party would put up posters of 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' across the country.

Apart from Hindi, Urdu, English and Punjabi, the posters have also been released in Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

Earlier on March 22, Special CP Deependra Pathak told that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".

However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters. The Delhi Police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

The Special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made.

Later on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Centre over the action by Delhi Police against persons, who allegedly put up objectionable posters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the city.

Weighing on the poster row, the Delhi CM, in a press briefing, said, "Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster anyone can put up such posters in a democracy."

