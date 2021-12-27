Accounts of Mother Teresa's Charities got frozen by center government, says Mamata Banerjee
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2021 05:34 PM2021-12-27T17:34:08+5:302021-12-27T17:34:27+5:30
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity ...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, on Monday afternoon.
She revealed this news from her Twitter handle, also claimed that this move of the centre government has left 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.
She tweeted, “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines," she tweeted. “While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,".
Officials at the Missionaries of a Charity organisation and centre government refused to comment in this regard at this time.
The Missionaries of Charity, founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa for needy people especially Catholics.