Accused in bank loan fraud case held by CBI after 10 yrs

New Delhi, March 27 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that they have arrested an absconding accused in connection with a bank fraud of Rs 20.68 crore, on his arrival from Nairobi, Kenya.

Accused Sanjay R. Gupta, the director of Nova Shipping Pvt Ltd was also named in the case. Gupta was on the run for ten years.

A CBI official said that in 2012, a case was registered in this connection on the complaint from Canara Bank, Ahmedabad, against the accused and his firm on the allegations of cheating bank's Jamnagar Branch to the tune of Rs 20.68 crore.

In 2013, the CBI filed a charge sheet in this connection before a Special Court in Ahmedabad against eight accused. Gupta was absconding since then. A Look out Circular and a Red Corner Notice was also issued against him.

The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court at Ahmedabad. The CBI said it will not seek his custody as charge sheet in the case was already filed.

