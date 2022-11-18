Aftab admits to be high on drugs while killing Shraddha

The gruesome murder case of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar continues to reveal shocking details for the last few days. In the latest revelation, accused Aftab Amin Poonawala has reportedly confessed to the Delhi Police that he was high on drugs while killing his live-in partner Shraddha. He also claimed that he is a drug addict and Shraddha often confronted her for this. During the questioning, Aftab recalled that he was high on drugs on May 18, the day the crime was carried out.

According to him, both of them had a fight for the whole day over the expenses of the house and who would bring some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi. Aftab allegedly told police that he did not want to kill Shraddha, but she continued shouting at him which made him lose his bearing and kill her. He then went out to smoke a cigarette stuffed with drugs and got angry as Shraddha was shouting at him. A furious Aaftab then choked Shraddha's neck at around 9 pm and smoked cigarettes throughout the night even as Shraddha's body was lying in front of him, police sources said. Aaftab then chopped her body into some 35 pieces in 10 hours, stuffed them into a refrigerator and then scattered them at various locations across the national capital to avoid detection. The forensic team of Delhi Police on Thursday found traces of blood in Aaftab's kitchen. They suspect that the blood stains were from when Aaftab murdered Shraddha and chopped her body into pieces. Yesterday, a Delhi court permitted the city police to question Aaftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.