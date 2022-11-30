Aftab's new girlfriend from Delhi undergoes counselling after knowing brutal act

In a shocking revelation, the female psychiatrist who came in contact with Aaftab Amin Poonawala after Aaftab murdered Shraddha is going through counselling as she is in a complete state of shock over how things unfolded in the past few days.Police found that Aftab's new girlfriend came in contact with him just 12 days after Shraddha's murder. Cops have also recovered a ring of Shraddha that Aftab gifted to the new girl when he met him at his Chhatarpur flat. The new girl had made chilling revelations. The girl whom Aftab met after killing Shraddha is in a state of shock after getting to know about his act. Reports say this girl is now feeling that Aftab would have murderd her too and cut into pieces just like he did to Shraddha.When Aftab's new girlfriend went to meet him at his flat, Shraddha's body parts were present there, but Aftab did not even let her know about the presence of body parts in the house.

The new girl told police that she never felt anything unusual through Aftab's behavior. She told the police that her conversation with Aftab started in May through a dating app. On October 12, she met him for the first time, Aftab invited her to his Chhatarpur flat and both of them spent time together at his flat. Aftab's new girlfriend further said that he never felt scared and his nature seemed absolutely normal and very caring. Aftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes, she said. He used to give gifts too. The new girl said she had come to Aftab's flat twice in October but did not find anything unusual like hidden body parts of Shraddha.Aftab never looked scared, he used to often tell about his Mumbai home and also visited there in September. Aftab had gifted this friend an artificial ring on October 12 which belonged to Shraddha.The psychiatrist is not the first woman with whom Aaftab got in touch after Shraddha's murder in May. A girl came in contact with Aaftab on May 30, 12 days after Shraddha's murder. Aaftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites.

