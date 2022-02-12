After Punjab security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breached again

A major negligence has come to the fore in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. The panel of doctors was found missing from the ambulance included in the security fleet. Three doctors of district Etah were in the ambulance. The ambulance was standing on the helipad, but there were no doctors. This negligence was confirmed on Saturday. The SP now after taking the report from the CMO, has written a letter to the SPG and the Director General of Police, terming the four doctors careless.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached the Patiali area of ​​Kasganj at 3 pm on Friday to address a public meeting. Tight security arrangements were made at the public meeting site in front of the fire station in Patiali Daryavganj. The SPG and the police were in charge of security. The SPG team was examining the security arrangements on all aspects for several days before, but at the last moment, the matter of negligence in security came to the fore.

Doctors were included in the Prime Minister's security fleet by the health department. The SP has asked for a report on the matter. A report has been sought by the CMO on the entire issue. This is the second time security lapse which has been reported involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the unversed, in January, the prime minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Ferozepur district of Punjab on January 5. After the security lapse, a miffed prime minister told officials to thank Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that he returned to Bathinda airport alive. The security scare had triggered a fierce political slugfest with the BJP accusing the Punjab government of compromising the prime minister’s safety.Chief minister Channi had said that there was no threat to Modi's security, adding no protester was seen in the one-kilometre range of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade