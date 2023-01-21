After rounds of meeting, dispute between truckers, cement manufacturers in HP remain unsolved

Meeting of renowned industrialist-owned cement manufacturers and truck union officials in Himachal Pradesh which was held at Shimla Secretariat on Friday to resolve the ongoing protest of truck operators in the state remained indecisive.

The protest was carried out in the state to oppose the sudden closure of cement manufacturing plants in certain districts of the hilly state, thus taking them to losses.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of the state's Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, the Adani cement group wrote to the Standing Committee of the state government on the issue and suggested resolving the issue of two cement plants that have been closed for over a month.

"In order to arrive at a long-term solution, it is important to address the root cause of the problem by freeing the transportation market from the control of the unions as is the practice in other states. Only a free and fair market will be efficient, sustainable and beneficial to all stakeholders." the letter from Adani Cement group read.

To this, Himachal's Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said [after the meeting] that the government has been trying to resolve the dispute.

"The government is trying to resolve the dispute and both sides have been heard today. The government has asked the company management to start the factory and to solve the matter, a committee has also been constituted wherein several rounds of talks took place. The government has also appointed a consultant to Himachal Consultancy Organization (HIMCON) to fix the rates, whose report will be submitted to the Chief Minister and after that, the government will take the next decision," Harshwardhan Chauhan said.

HIMCON is a catalyst in the state's industrial development and provides technical and financial consultancy to the state.

"We have also shown our displeasure to the cement plant owners for suddenly shutting down the plants without informing the government. It has closed the business of hundreds of truck operators in the region and this is an alarming situation. We have also tried to resolve and to find a solution to implement the rates of freight on the basis of the High Court directions and on the committee's recommendations which already exist," he added.

Further speaking in regard of the said matter, Chauhan told Transport Secretary RD Nazim as chairman to have a set of meetings with the stakeholders.

"I have not seen the report of HIMCON, that would also be deciding. We have transport Secretary RD Nazim ji as chairman, in this, they had a set of meetings with the stakeholders. We shall notify the rates accordingly. We would inform the Chief Minister on today's deliberation during the meeting and the government is trying to start the plant and we have requested the company authorities to resume the function of the plants," the industry minister said.

Notably, the transporters are also waiting for the report and recommendations of HIMCON.

However, the representative of the truck operators said that the attitude of the company is adamant. The company wants to apply the rates of the plains in the hilly areas. The company is in profit. The company should also be audited. At present, the operators will wait for the reports of Himcon and the government and then further decisions will be taken.

"We could not reach any final solution the government has assured that the government notification would be on the basis of the report of the HIMCON. Our recommendations and formula have been set aside and we have followed the formula set up by the High Court, we have asked for the calculation on the latest basis as the recommendations are of 2005. That will also be based on the recommendations of the Shukla committee too. We will wait for the government notification for fixing up the freight rates. We also want to add that we have already demanded from the state government that there is need to do an audit of these cement companies in the state. The production cost is less than 200 rupees and they are selling one back above 500 and 550 rupees, as HIMCON is doing our audit. The audit of these companies should be done and only 10 per cent profit should be allowed, the prices of cement will automatically come down," said Vice President of Solan-based Darlaghat Truck operators Union, Ram Krishan Shukla.

The union have also alleged that the cement companies have blamed the transporters for their own misdeeds.

"The company just after the formation of the new government increased the five rupees rates of cement. There was an issue from the Chief side, he said that the rates of cement which are being supplied to the civil supplies corporation should also be given to the people of the state. Instead of involving themselves in a direct conflict with the government, the company shifted the blame to the transporters. They are showing losses whereas earlier they admitted the profits. They are also mixing one cement plant production with another which is cheating with the consumers. You can't fill Ambuja cement in a bag of ACC cement which is different in cost," said the Chief of Truck Operators Union Barmana in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

On December 15, the cement production of the Ambuja Plant at Darlaghat in Solan and ACC in Barmana of Bilaspur district were suddenly closed down sitting losses and showing helplessness to continue production due to high freight rates by the transports. The dispute still continues even after several rounds of meetings with government intervention.

( With inputs from ANI )

