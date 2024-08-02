Agra Airport Bomb Threat: Class 10 Student Arrested for Hoax Email in Neighbour's Name

A class 10 student, Gopesh, from Rajasthan's Dholpur district has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for sending a threatening email to blow up the Agra Airport, also known as Kheria Airport, and railway station with 50 kg of RDX.

The incident came to light on July 30 when the Uttar Pradesh Police control room received an email from an account named K Ahmed (KAhemed436@gmail.com). However, after investigation, it was revealed that Gopesh had stolen neighbour Ahmed’s phone to carry out the act.

Class 10 Student Arrested for False Bomb Threat to Agra Airport

Update: UP Police Agra control room got an email threatening bomb attack at Agra airport and railway station. The email ( in the name of K Ahmed

Email : KAhemed436@gmail.com ) claimed that 50 kilograms of RDX would be placed at Agra Airport. Police have now arrested 21 yr-old… https://t.co/EkJ3pEyrFXpic.twitter.com/GKGZaK6xtS — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 1, 2024

The accused confessed to the crime and said they wanted to punish Ahmed for allegedly harassing his sister on Instagram. In a desperate attempt to frame Ahmed, Gopesh had also sent threatening emails to the police in Shimla and Delhi, but no action was taken. Believing that the UP Police would respond more aggressively, he sent the bomb threat to them.

Suraj Rai, Agra Police Commissioner, investigated the matter and uncovered the truth behind the false threat. Gopesh has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.