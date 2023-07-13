Ahead of Monsoon Session, RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders on July 18

New Delhi [India],July 13 : Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has convened the meeting of floor leaders of the Upper house on July 18 ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The meeting will be held at 6 Maulana Azad Road, they said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 11.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July until 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session, lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the Union Minister said further in his tweet.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be convened at the old Parliament building.

Opposition parties are gearing up to take on the government on a range of issues as the Parliament goes into session in the Monsoon phase.

