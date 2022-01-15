Ahead of UP Assembly polls, former BJP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan to join Samajwadi Party tomorrow

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned this week from the Yogi Adityanath government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly polls, on Friday said that former state cabinet Minister Dara Singh Chauhan will join the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday.

Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "As per the strategy, Dara Singh Chauhan will join on January 16 and there will be joining every day. The program was inside the party office and all of us were following COVID protocols."

The SP leader further said that we are planning to send BJP to exile, just like 14 years ago, before 2017.

"On March 10, when election results will be announced, BJP will be cleared from UP and SP will form the government," said Maurya.

After quitting as a minister, Dharam Singh Saini met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "I welcome him to the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP. Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday.

Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party has stitched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls and has emerged as the main rival of the ruling BJP in the state.

Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor