Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: All 242 Aboard London-Bound Flight Confirmed Dead

There appear to be no survivors from Air India flight AI-171, which was carrying 242 passengers to London and crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, June 12, the city's police chief told the news agency The Associated Press (AP). Of the 242 onboard, an Air India spokesperson said there were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik told AP. He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”

#WATCH | Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Visuals from the doctors' hostel where the London-bound Air India flight crashed. The tail fin of the aircraft seen on the premises. pic.twitter.com/ij85a9rMEE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a widebody, twin-engine plane, crashed at around 1.30 pm on Thursday afternoon, just after takeoff at 1.32 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. This is the first major plane crash tragedy in India, which claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

