Ahmedabad-Bhuj In 5 Hours: India's First Vande Bharat Metro Train To be Launched on Sept 16 by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugur India's first Vande Bharat Metro train on September 16, 2024. This new service will operate between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, marking a significant milestone for Indian Railways. The metro service will help thousands of passengers who frequently travel between these two places. This is the first metro service on the Indian Railways network.

The country's first Vande Bharat Metro will run on Bhuj-Ahmedabad route and it will operate 6 days a week. The train will leave from Bhuj at 5:5 am and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am. The Vande Metro train will leave Ahmedabad at 17:30 pm on its return journey and reach Bhuj at 23:10 pm. This Vande Metro train will complete the journey in 5 hours 45 minutes, and will stop at 9 stations for an average of 2 minutes during the journey. The train will operate 6 days a week.

Design and Features



Vande Metro is a fully air-conditioned train having all features of Vande Bharat trains.

Initially, this train will be launched with a minimum of 12 Vande Metro coaches.

Later, the Indian Railways might expand it to 16 coaches, as per the demand on the route.

These trains will have unique coach configuration in which four coaches will constitute one unit.

These trains will also have automatic doors and a high comfort quotient.

These Vande Bharat Metro trains are being designed to travel long distances and will be able to cover a range of between 100 km and 250 km.



