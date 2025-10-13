AIIMS Bhubaneswar Lab Attendant Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Sarkantara

An employee of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMs) was shot dead in Bhubaneswar’s Sarkantara area, Odisha on Monday morning, October 13. According to reports, a miscreant opened fire on Sudhanshu Khuntia, who worked at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The assailant arrived on a scooter and shot him. It is believed that only one person was involved in the attack.

According to the police, Khuntia was going to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on his motorcycle at around 8 am. Some miscreants chased him and opened fire on him near Ransinghpur. Locals shifted him to the AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Preliminary reports suggest that the shooting may have been linked to a previous enmity. Following the incident, Sudhanshu’s brother, suspecting another person’s involvement, allegedly attacked him with a sword.