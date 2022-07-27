AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed BJP for showering of flower petals on Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said this warmth is not for Muslims, whose houses are bulldozed “The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government is showering flower petals on Kanwariyas using public money. We want them to treat everyone equally. They do not shower flowers on us (Muslims). Instead, they bulldoze our houses,” he said.

“If you love one community, you cannot hate another…. If you have faith, then others also have faith,” he added. “If a Muslim offers prayers in an open place even for a few minutes, it leads to a row. Muslims are facing police bullets, custodial clashes, NSA, UAPA, lynchings, bulldozers just for being Muslims.” Owaisi said.

Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from the Ganga at Haridwar in Uttarakhand and offer it to Shiva temples in their areas as part of the Kanwar Yatra.