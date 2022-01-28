Aircraft of Indian Army Officers Training Academy crashes in Gaya
By ANI | Published: January 28, 2022 05:56 PM2022-01-28T17:56:47+5:302022-01-28T18:05:18+5:30
An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy crashed in Gaya district in Bihar shortly after taking off on Friday.
An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy crashed in Gaya district in Bihar shortly after taking off on Friday.
Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app