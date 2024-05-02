Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP on Issue of Covishield Vaccine Side Effect, Says 'People Who Got Injection Will Vote Against Party'

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack against the BJP on the issue of Covishield vaccine side effects and said that people who got the injection will vote against the party.

Speaking at a rally in support of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Aditya Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his claims. He accused the BJP collected "donations" from the companies that manufactured the vaccine. Not only is there a threat to the Constitution, but you also have a threat to life due to their decision.

Think what those who have got the vaccine administered will be going through when they see their certificate. Now these people will also come out to vote against the BJP this time because it was looking for an opportunity in a disaster, the SP chief alleged.

Recently, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, acknowledged that its COVID-19 vaccine, known as Vaxzevria in Europe and Covishield in India, can lead to a rare side effect related to blood clots, as stated in court documents cited by UK media. However, the exact causal relationship remains unclear. In India, the vaccine was produced by the Serum Institute of India.

