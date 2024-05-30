Akhnoor Bus Accident: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 5 Lakh to Next of Kin of Each Deceased and Rs 50,000 for Injured

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to be given to the next to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50, 000 for those injured in the tragic bus accident in which 21 devotees from Uttar Pradesh killed and multiple people injured.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for those injured in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu," said J&K LG Office.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for those injured in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara said that the driver was unable to negotiate a cut which resulted in the bus accident.

"The bus was going towards Shiv Khori. The cut here is very ordinary and there shouldn't have been any difficulty, but maybe the driver fell asleep, and he couldn't negotiate the cut. Instead of taking the turn, the bus went straight and went down. There are around 15 casualties and around 15 are injured," the official told ANI.

He further said that the injured are admitted at a hospital in Akhnoor and those who are in critical condition are being referred to Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the loss of lives in the bus accident. He announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.



Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," Office of the Prime Minister of India wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the accident.

Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured.

"Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X.