All Khelo India athletes/skiers safe, no change in fixtures in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 22 All the athletes and skiers taking part in the 4th Khelo India national snow sports event in J&K’s Gulmarg are safe.

Officials said that all the athletes and skiers taking part in the event are safe at the Gulmarg ski resort and all fixtures are going on as scheduled.

The official clarification came on Thursday after a group of Russian skiers was hit by a snow avalanche in the Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg, in which one male Russian skier was killed while four others, including three Russian skiers and a local ski guide, were rescued.

One of the rescued Russian skiers is a woman.

