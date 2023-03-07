'All Women Motorbike Tour of Eastern Ladakh' flagged off by Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps

An 'All Women Motorbike Tour of Eastern Ladakh' under the aegis of Ultimate Force was flagged off by the Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps on Tuesday to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army on forthcoming International Women's Day, said a statement by Srinagar (Defence) Public relations officer.

According to the statement, this three-day expedition comprises 25 brave and experienced women bike riders pan India who have volunteered for this adventurous activity

The expedition commenced from the Hall of Fame, Leh and will culminate at Rezang La War Memorial, Chushul, added the statement.

The aim of this Adventure Tour is to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifices made by the brave hearts of the Indian Army since 1962, as per the statement.

Over the next three days, the participants of the 'Adventure Tour' will negotiate Changla at an altitude of 17,600 feet before ascending into the Tangtse valley.

Thereafter, they would ride up to the Frozen Pangong Tso and finally reach the valley of the braves - the Chushul valley at 14500 feet.

The culmination of the 'Adventure Tour' is planned on March 8, 2023, which also coincides with International Women's Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor