Amit Malviya’s post on Kolkata cop's arrest hints at police commissioner's fate

Kolkata, Sep 15 A post by BJP’s information technology chief and the party’s special observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya in connection with the arrest of Kolkata Police inspector Abhijit Mondal has sparked speculation in political circles about the fate of the city police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal.

The police inspector was arrested by CBI in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on Saturday.

“Commissioner of Kolkata Police too played an active role in revealing the identity of the deceased and covering up the crime. Him and Mamata Banerjee could be next in line,” Malviya said in a social media message posted late Saturday night.

Mondal was in charge of the Tala Police Station, under whose jurisdiction R.G. Kar came when the body of the junior doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9. However, recently he was removed from that chair by the city police authorities.

In his post, Malviya also claimed that Mondal was the same person the Chief Minister had sprung in defence of. He also said that some hospitals had pre-empted Kolkata Police’s ploy to admit Mondal there as a bid to evade arrest and had denied admission until the Chief Minister called and "threatened" the promoter of one of such hospitals in the matter.

The main charges against Mondal included the misleading of the initial investigation and tampering evidence in the case when Kolkata Police were carrying out the probe in the rape and murder case before the charge was handed over to the CBI by a division bench of Calcutta High Court.

On Saturday, Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the case of financial irregularities at the institution, and is currently serving judicial custody, was also shown as "arrested" in the rape and murder case.

